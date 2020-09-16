Morocco's Strong Commitment in Favor of Human Rights Highlighted Before HRC

15 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Geneva — Morocco's strong commitment to international dynamics for the full consecration of human rights was highlighted, Tuesday in Geneva, on the occasion of the 45th Session of the Human Rights Council (HRC).

Presenting Morocco's statement under the Interactive Dialogue on the Annual Report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Morocco's Permanent Representative in Geneva, Omar Zniber, underlined the Kingdom's constant, constructive, voluntary and sustained interaction with the HCR, in particular with the Human Rights Convention Bodies.

Morocco, as co-facilitator, alongside Switzerland, actively participated in the Treaty Bodies' strengthening process, driven by the will to contribute to efforts meant to ensure the relevance, vitality, and transparency of these bodies, the Moroccan diplomat said.

He also pinpointed Morocco's unfailing attachment to the UN Human Rights architecture and its readiness to contribute to the preservation of the multilateral system.

As part of its support for UN efforts to promote inter-Libyan dialogue, the Kingdom hosted, last week, a meeting between the Libyan parties, with a view to reaching a peaceful solution, Mr.Zniber recalled.

"This initiative, which was unanimously welcomed by the international community, was followed by a Joint Declaration making important compromises and paving the way for a process of comprehensive political settlement to end years of chaos," he added.

In another vein, the diplomat expressed concern over "the rise of systemic racism and racial hate speech," which continues to be expressed in many countries and which goes against the commitments enshrined in the UN Charter.

According to him, the structural and immediate causes of racism as well as its impact on human rights should be addressed urgently.

