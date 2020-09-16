Morocco: UN - Several Members of Security Council Praise Libyan Dialogue in Bouznika

United Nations — Several members of the UN Security Council on Tuesday welcomed the inter-Libyan dialogue held in Bouznika and its outcome, considering it a "positive step" towards the rapid resumption of the political process and a way out of the crisis in Libya.

"The outcome of the mediation talks held in Switzerland and Morocco are positive steps towards the early resumption of the Libyan political process," according to a joint statement of the five current and incoming European members of the Security Council, namely Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany and Ireland.

This statement, made during a press conference at UN headquarters following the adoption by the Council of resolution 2542 which provides for the appointment "without delay" of a new UN special envoy to Libya, also insists that there is "no military solution to the Libyan conflict" and that the way out of the crisis can only be "political, in a spirit of inclusion, under the auspices of the United Nations".

Also, other member countries of the Security Council lauded the Libyan dialogue in Bouznika and the agreements reached in this regard.

Thus, South Africa hailed the holding of the inter-Libyan dialogue in Morocco. "We welcome the recent inter-Libyan dialogue hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco in Bouznika and the talks in Montreux, Switzerland, which could bring the various parties closer to a Libyan-led process that will hopefully result in a lasting peace in Libya," said South African ambassador to the UN in his explanation of vote on resolution 2542.

For his part, the Indonesian ambassador also expressed his country's appreciation for "international efforts" in favor of Libya, "including the facilitation of inter-Libyan dialogue by the Kingdom of Morocco".

Vietnam also commended the holding in Morocco of this dialogue which brought together delegations from the Tobruk Parliament and the Libyan High Council of State.