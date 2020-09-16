Kenya Toughens Sea Warfare Team With More Marine Commandos

The Kenya Navy Special Operations Squadron has received a major boost to its sea and land warfare operations after more marine commandos joined the team last week.

The new members graduated recently at a ceremony held at the Kenya Navy Fleet Mkunguni, Mtongwe Navy Base in Mombasa County.

The commandos undertook training which covered operational aspects including amphibious operations, land warfare, close quarter combat as well as combat search and rescue.

"To combat terrorism, the trainees are equipped with necessary skills and capabilities...to enhance a secure and safe environment," said the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a statement.

The commandos are also expected to help create a stable environment in the blue economy, which is part of the national government's Big Four agenda.

Mental fitness

Their training was run by the Kenya Naval Training College.

The commander, Major-General Jimson Mutai, said the "commandos' vessel had set sail for a long voyage destined for greater heights" and that "there is no docking or looking back".

"The storms might be dense and the tides may rise but the unforgiving natural calamities will not distract our vision in realisation of the set goals."

Maritime sovereignty

The Kenya Navy announced in June that the elite force was undergoing training to tackle global warfare at sea.

"The Marine Commandos will inject real time asymmetric tactics and operations to tackle enemy actions. They will augment the existing Kenya Navy Special Forces and continue protecting Kenya's maritime domain from external aggression," KDF said in an earlier statement.

The Navy and the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) have also increased patrols along the the Indian Ocean coast to tame illicit trade. The targets include illegal fishing, drug trafficking and sea pollution.

President Uhuru Kenyatta established KCGS with the core mandate of securing Kenya's territorial waters, safeguarding the ports and preventing dumping of harmful waste in the sea.

The service also ensures vessels, seafarers and all sea users have licences for their operations, whether work, leisure or business.

It also offers search and rescue services and prevents illegal commercial activities like fishing, drug and human trafficking.