Kenya: Govt Exempts Tanzanians From Mandatory Quarantine

15 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Angela Oketch

The Ministry of Health has now reviewed its Covid-19 trends and exempted Tanzanian nationals from the 14 days mandatory quarantine when they arrive into the country.

This is after the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) included Tanzania among states and territories whose travellers into the country will be exempt from quarantine.

KCAA has updated the list of countries exempted from the mandatory quarantine requirement to 147.

Earlier, Tanzanians arriving in Kenya were not allowed to mingle freely with the public until they finished the 14-day quarantine period.

This resulted into a diplomatic dispute between the two countries largely occasioned by a failure to agree on the Covid-19 protocols to be followed in the cross-border movement of people and goods.

Tanzanian then banned Kenyan airlines from its airspace and maintained that it would not lift the ban unless air travellers from Tanzania were accorded the same treatment as those on the initial list of exemptions.

