Malawi: Mchinji Registers Three Human Trafficking Cases in Three Days

Mchinji — At least three human trafficking cases have been registered in Mchinji in the past three days.

From the three cases, 11 victims have been rescued from being trafficked to the neighboring countries of Mozambique and Zambia.

Confirming the development District Coordinator for Community Policing, Inspector Rome Chauluka, said police in the district have managed to arrest four suspects.

Chauluka said the first case involves two suspects Elias Kachaje and Ishmael Patrick, both from Traditional Authority (TA) Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe.

The two were arrested on Friday at Namizana Border post as they were trying to traffic a family into Mozambique to work in tobacco estates.

"The first suspect in this case, Elias Kachaje, is a Malawian national based in Mozambique. He came back in Malawi to recruit people to work in tobacco farms in Mozambique," he said.

The coordinator said the second case was registered on Saturday at Mchinji boma. It involved a 24 year old man, Misheck Steven, who allegedly recruited four men from the area of TA Masumbankhunda.

The suspect was later arrested after the Police in the district got a tip-off from well-wishers.

"The third cases involves Evace Frank of Mlambudzi village TA Mduwa in Mchinji. The suspect recruited four people. He was arrested on Sunday at Mkanda in Mchinji," said Chauluka.

In a separate interview with one of the rescued victims rescued said he was approached by his friend who asked him to go with him (the suspect) to work in tobacco farms in Zambia.

"I was told that there is money in Zambia and that if I go there I am going to get rich," he said.

On Monday, 10 people including five children, were intercepted on their way to Zambia where they were meant to work in tobacco estates.

According to police report, Mchinji has since July recorded 15 human trafficking cases involving 72 people including wome and children.