Angola, DRC Assesses Border Security

15 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Cross-border smuggling between Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) topped Bilateral Commission for Defence and Security Meeting on Monday in Luanda.

Angolan delegation at Bilateral Commission for Defence and Security Meeting

The closed door meeting, running until Wednesday, will enable the signing of various legal instruments, with stress to a cooperation agreement.

Addressing an opening ceremony, the general commander of National Police, commissioner general Paulo de Almeida, expressed concern about the constant occurrences of crimes and the incidents along the border.

Angola shares 2,511 km border with Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The country also shares borders with the Republic of the Congo (201km), Namibia (1,376km) and 110 kilometers with Zambia.

But border issues have been frequently debated at the high level with DRC, the neighbouring country with which Angola shares the large extension of the national border.

According to the police commander, some of the main crimes reported along the border are committed by the illegal migration.

He pointed, among others, the fuel and drugs smuggling as well as the medicine, diamond, human trafficking and poaching, which cording to him, need to be contained.

He said such crimes may disrupt the political, economic and social stability for both States.

In turn, the DRC spokesperson Luis d'Or Ngalamulume highlighted the long-standing relationship between his country and Angola, calling for the need to maintain these ties

"Angola and Congo are working on maintaining the security at their border", stated the official.

