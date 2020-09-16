Kenya/Algeria: Algerian Side JS Kabylie Looking to Offload Stars Striker Masud Juma

15 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Algerian top tier side JS Kabylie are looking to offload Harambee Stars forward Masud Juma, with head coach Yamen Zelfani keen to land another striker.

The former Kariobangi Sharks man moved to Kabilye in 2019 after a short stint in South Africa with Cape Town City, but injury coupled with lack of goals have seen him fall down the pecking order at the club.

According to Algerian news outlet competition.dz, the club is looking to sell the player to another club preferably in the United Arab Emirates where he had a short stint in 2018 to fund the purchase of a new striker.

The website further discloses that JSK are looking to avoid a situation where they will have to release the forward as it will mean they will negotiate for a settlement as he still has two years left on his contract.

Further, the language barrier with Algerians being French speakers seems to be a problem for the forward who had to sit out for almost three months after signing due to injury.

"Coach Zelfani told (the club's) leaders of his desire to strengthen his workforce with a real goal hunter who, preferably, should be a French speaker. Even the leaders realized that it is difficult for an English speaker to succeed in the championship, because former Nigerian international Uche and Kenyan international Juma have enormous qualities, unfortunately the language problem has was a real handicap for them," the website also states.

Juma who has also featured for Sony Sugar and Bandari made his mark at Sharks where he finished as the golden boot winner in 2017 before attracting the interest of several big clubs.

