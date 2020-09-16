Rwanda: Rukumbeli - About 800 Genocide Victims Recovered in Lake Shoreside

15 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jean De Dieu Nsabimana

Since the beginning of the year, 791 bodies of the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi have been recovered in the buffer zone of Lake Mugesera, in Rukumbeli Sector, Ngoma District.

Particularly from August 26 to Sep. 14, at least 547 bodies were recovered from the shores, and the daily search is still ongoing.

Jean-Pierre Musafiri, Ibuka president in Ngoma District said that the first body of Genocide victim was found by a child who was tending to goats, who then showed it to an older person.

"It is just a few metres from Lake Mugesera, which is located between Ngoma and Rwamagana districts. That land was owned by genocide perpetrators and leaders at the time," he told The New Times.

Although it may not be easy to recognize a body of family member lost 26 years ago, recovering victims of the genocide is a "great" relief for survivors, according to Musafiri.

"At least you say, maybe he or she is among those I am according to a decent burial they deserve," he described.

None of the recovered bodies were given a decent burial since the beginning of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 40,000 Tutsis killed during the 1994 Genocide were laid to rest inside Rukumbeli Genocide memorial site.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.