Tanzania: PM - Magufuli Most Suitable Candidate

PRIME Minister and CCM's Central Committee member, Kassim Majaliwa, has asked the Singida residents to consider the kind of a leader they want to lead the nation.

He made the call on Tuesday while addressing a rally at a CCM campaign rally at CCM grounds in Ilongero Ward in Singida District.

"Leading a nation is not a walk in the park, you must take time to think and evaluate who should take us where we desire to be," he noted.

He urged the residents to beware of candidates who use vulgar language, saying insults were pointless; that parties should focus on what they would do for wananchi.

Mr Majaliwa told Singida residents that Dr John Magufuli was an ideal candidate and leader capable of safeguarding the country's values, including peace and the union between the Mainland and Zanzibar.

He said Tanzanians had all the reasons to vote for Dr Magufuli since he is a bold and firm leader capable of making tough decisions.

In his first tenure of office, he initiated several development projects that he must accomplish in the second term.

"I kindly ask Tanzanians to vote for Dr Magufuli on October 28 so that he accomplishes what he started," he said.

"On October 28, please vote for him; there are plenty of reasons for giving him a second term, considering the various development achievements he was instrumental in facilitating during his first term," he noted.

The premier used the opportunity to campaign for the Singida constituency Parliamentary aspirant Mr Ramadhani Ighondo and Ilongero Ward Councillor contestant, Mr Issa Mwiru.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa has received the former chairman of CHADEMA for Singida District, Mr Frank Akunay who has decided to defect to CCM.

Mr Akunay defected to CCM accompanied by his wife Betina Ibrahim and his younger brother Mr Daniel Akunay.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Akunay said he decided to rejoin CCM to support Dr Magufuli's accomplishments, and pledged to join the aspirants to make sure the party emerged victorious.

"In Singida North there are 84 villages, 435 hamlets and 21 wards, all of which I know, and I assure you of victory by 98 per cent, we are confident of getting a parliamentary seat. For councillors, we have retained 19 wards as two have passed unopposed," he explained.

The fifth phase government has implemented major projects in the past five years; some have been completed and others are ongoing in various parts of the country.

They are considered as strategic projects for boosting economic growth.

They include Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Ubungo Interchange, Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project and Julius Nyerere International Airport Terminal 3, among others.