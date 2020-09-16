Tanzania: Domestic Tourism On the Rise in Ngorongoro

15 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussa Juma

Ngorongoro — Tanzanians visiting the Ngorongoro Conservation Area have increased recently due to the ongoing public awareness campaign by the government and other stakeholders.

Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) Chief Marketing Officer Michael Makombe made the announcement on Tuesday September 15, 2020 while speaking to college students, who participated in the 'Ngorongoro Talent Challenge competition.

He said unlike in previous years when they depended on foreign tourists, they are now attracting Tanzanians who visit the park, especially during the weekends and on national holidays.

"On average, more than 100 local tourists visit the area every day... , something that has never happened in the past," he said.

He said the emergence of local tourists is due to cheaper rates for Tanzanians where adults pay only Sh11, 000 and the cost for a car permit is Sh20, 000,"he said.

Commenting on the scenario, Yusuph Ramadhani, a domestic tourist said it was a shame for Tanzanians to fail to visit national parks and see for themselves their God-given resources.

"I call on us to make it a habit... , to see for ourselves the wonders of Ngorongoro that are nowhere else in the world," he said.

Geofrey Laizer said in the park, despite seeing several attractions there are also many things to learn about early man's life.

Elias Metele, one of the tour guides, at the Olduvai Museum, said Tanzania is fortunate to have a wealth of antiquities unlike many other countries.

He said at the Olduvai museum, there is a great history of human origin but there are also remnants of various tools that were used by early man.

Speaking to tourism stakeholders in Arusha, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Aloyce Nzuki urged the owners of tourist vehicles and hotels to continue lowering prices to enable more Tanzanians to visit national parks.

