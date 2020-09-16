Nigeria: MKO Abiola's Children Freed After 13 Days in Detention

Pixabay
Handcuffs.
15 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Alfred Olufemi

Kassim and Aliyu were arrested and detained over a robbery incident that took place at Abiola's Lagos residence on September 2.

Two sons of the late winner of the June 12, 1993 election, Moshood Abiola, have been freed after being detained by the police for 13 days, PREMIUM TIMES confirmed.

Kassim and Aliyu were arrested and detained over a robbery incident that took place at their father's Lagos residence on September 2.

The two were detained at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Ikeja as against the position of the law that forbids detention of suspects for more than 48 hours.

While they claimed their arrest was sequel to a complaint that was lodged by their step-mum, Adebisi Abiola, after the robbery incident, the step-mum said they were arrested owing to their unruly acts to the police officers during interrogation.

Also, the duo approached a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja for the enforcement of their fundamental rights and demanded N100 million as compensation.

This, however, generated furore amongst members of the extended family and their legal representatives.

Release

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening, their lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, confirmed the release of the duo.

He said their bail was secured around 3:00 p.m.

This paper also learnt that the first daughter of late businessman, Lola Abiola-Edewor, signed an undertaking with the police seeking the release on bail of her two brothers and their internal staff.

In his reaction, the learned silk expressed his excitement. He also warned that powerful people should know that power is ephemeral.

"Where are the Idi-Amins of this world? Where are the emperor Jean-Bédel Bokassas of the Central African Republic of this world? Where are the oppressors and suppressors of this world? Let everyone know that power is ephemeral."

When asked about the continuation of the fundamental human rights suit, Mr Ozekhome said he awaits further instruction from Olive Abiola, the Cameroonian mother of the duo, who lives in Zimbabwe.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.