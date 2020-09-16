Malawi: Hrdc Asks ACB to Investigate DPP Gurus in Free-for-All Property and Land Theft

15 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

A sizable number of former Cabinet ministers and other high profile Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) may soon face investigations resulting into arrests following revelations that they dubiously distributed public land and property amongst themselves when they were in power.

Nyasa Times has seen a letter the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has written the director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Reyneck Matemba, requesting the bto investigate allegations of dubious acquisition of land by the said personalities.

The HRDC National Chairperson, Gift Trapence, and his National Coordinator, Luke Tembo, say they have received allegations that Plots 1036 to 1040 Limbe East (near Railways) were corruptly awarded to an individual in Limbe. It is further alleged that Deed Plan No. 170/09 was forged.

Trapence and Tembo further disclose that they also received allegations that a farm, located along the road after the bridge on the right as you go to Ntaja, was donated to Machinga District Council. It is further alleged that a political heavy weight snatched the farm from the council without paying anything.

"We have also received allegations that a Guest House belonging to Ministry of Works in Chimaliro, Mzuzu was snatched by a politician without paying for it.

"We have also received allegations that Mbowe Dam, which was built as part of the Viphya Plantation Concession Plan in the Lusangazi Forest, has also been snatched by a politician without paying for it. We are looking forward to be updated on these cases after the investigations," reads the letter HRDC has written to HRDC.

The social media has been awash over the past two days with assertions that former senior Cabinet ministers in the Peter Mutharika administration illegally acquired land in Mzuzu.

