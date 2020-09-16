Zimbabwe: Judge Rejects Game Park Mining Challenge After Litigants Failed to Sue ED

16 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

High Court judge Owen Tagu has struck off the court roll, the case of Zimbabwe Environment Lawyers Association (Zela) and a Hwange resident who were seeking an order compelling a Chinese Mining Firm, Zhongxin Mining Group Tongmao Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd to stop its controversial mining operations inside Hwange National Park.

The case was struck off on a technicality after Tagu said applicants erred by failing to jointly sue President Emmerson Mnangagwa and tourism minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Legal experts were however quick to criticise the ruling saying it was not possible to sue the president as it requires a separate application for leave to sue, albeit assuming Ndlovu was not the licensing authority, of which he was.

"Having considered the papers filed of record, it would seem while the necessary paperwork was done, some appear to have been done after the special grants were issued," Justice Tagu said.

"While the matter on the face of it appears urgent on that basis, the application still is improperly before the court because the relevant parties were not cited and there are material disputes of facts.

"I have been asked to dismiss the application. However, I feel the appropriate action at this stage is to strike the matter off the roll of urgent matters in view of non citations of relevant parties and the existence of material disputes of fact," Justice Tagu ruled.

Zhongxin Mining Group on Thursday defended its controversial operations in the giant Hwange National Park and sought the case dismissed on a technicality.

The firm, represented by Jingini Tsivama of Sawyer and Mukushi, argued that it had no case to answer since there was a dispute of facts, implying there were not mining activities taking place except for exploratory works.

Tsivama also appeared for the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC), the second respondent while Advocate Agyver Sawunyama appeared for Zela and a Hwange resident, Fidelis Chima.

The company also argued that the application was defective in that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not jointed in the case along with Environment and Tourism minister Mangaliso Ndlovu as should have been the case.

This is despite the fact that Ndlovu's representative had submitted that she was not opposed to the relief sought and requested to be excused from further proceedings as the minister would abide by the court's decision after Cabinet at its meeting last week resolved to terminate all mining permits in wildlife reserves.

However, Sawunyama countered the argument saying the non-joinder did not destroy the case.

Zela and Chima applied to the High Court to stop the Chinese company from mining coal in the national park which hosts one of Africa's largest elephant populations, saying such activities would cause devastating ecological degradation and force wildlife to flee.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.