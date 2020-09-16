Namibia: People Rush to Register On Last Day

The supplementary voter registration exercise which started last week ended on Tuesday with Windhoek residents coming out in large numbers to register, especially in Katutura.

People who were registering for the first time, those who lost their voters cards or had moved to different constituencies were registering to vote in the regional council and local authority elections scheduled for 25 November this year.

Although the registration was supposed to end at 19h00, a number of centres went beyond this deadline until all the people in the queue by that time were registered. One centre in Katutura was still open at about 22h45 although about five people remained.

Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) deputy director, democracy building and voters education, Marilyn Kazetjikuria said about 96 000 people had registered as voters with 24 000 of these being re-registrations for damaged or lost cards, name change and those who had changed constituencies since the last elections.

She added that people are showing interest in participating in the elections as shown by long queues observed at registration centres.

Although the registration exercise was characterized by a slow start, with people trickling in to register, Wednesday saw large numbers coming up.

The Namibian visited the two registration centres in Katutura Central and Tobias Hainyeko constituencies.

Tjikupeova Katjivikua (18) who was at the Katutura Central registration centre said it was his first time to register to vote and it was very important to do so as he will have a voice to choose who to put in office.

Vangi Kahanguvi (22), a fist time voter, said it was a great experience and she could not wait to finally cast her vote.

At the Tobias Hainyeko constituency registration centre, Daniel Josef (21) said this is something every youth should be doing to be able to have a voice and to understand the importance of owning a voter's card.

Kristof Thimoteus (23) said if one does not register to vote and vote, then it will be pointless for such people to complain when people they do not want get into office.

Mwoma Julius (59) said that the registration days were too few. He said today was the only chance he had to register.