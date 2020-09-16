Namibia: Former Ambassador Dies of Covid-19

15 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf

Former Namibian ambassador and presidential aide Daniel Smith has died of Covid-19.

He was 65 years old and died in Windhoek on Sunday (13 September).

Smith, who was asthmatic, was admitted to a medical facility at Swakopmund on 13 August and transferred to Windhoek on 19 August. He died nearly four weeks later.

President Hage Geingob conveyed his condolences to Smith's family in a statement on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Smith is one of the pioneers of the civil service, assisting greatly from 1990 with the administration of the Office of the President," the president said.

Smith was an aide to founding president Sam Nujoma, before he joined the Namibian diplomatic service. He retired from his position as Namibian ambassador to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland in 2013 - a position he held for three years.

He also served as charge d'affaires at the Namibian Embassy in Austria between 2003 and 2006 and later as high commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria from 2006 to 2010.

His family intends to cremate his body in Windhoek due to the restriction on the transporting of the remains of people who have died due to Covid-19.

