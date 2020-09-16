Rwanda: Afrobasket 2021 - Rwanda to Host Qualifiers for Three Groups

16 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda has confirmed to host three groups in the qualifiers for the 2021 African Basketball Championships (AfroBasket). The qualifiers get underway in November.

The country was only supposed to host qualifiers for Group D that comprises Nigeria, Algeria, Mali and Rwanda. However, following the recent request by the world basketball governing body, two more groups (A and B) have been added.

Group A includes Tunisia, Central African Republic, DR Congo and Madagascar, whereas Group B is made up by Senegal, Angola, Mozambique and Kenya.

Speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, Désiré Mugwiza, president of Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) said that the basketball body and the Ministry of Sports agreed to Fiba's request after holding a meeting.

"We have written to Fiba agreeing to their request. We are capable of hosting the other two groups," he said. "Of course, the tournament will be organised in accordance with the safety guidelines to prevent any possible spread of the Covid-19 pandemic."

"A new date for the competition will be confirmed by Fiba soon."

As per the initial schedule, the Group D qualifiers were scheduled for November 27-29.

Local league to resume next month

Meanwhile, Ferwaba has announced that the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League could resume on October 18 if the proposal receives approval from the Ministry of Sports.

The domestic league season has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Patriots (men) and APR (women) are the reigning champions.

Tagged:
