South Africa: Government Provides Update On Arrangements for Special Official Funeral of the Late Advocate George Bizos

press release

Government informs South Africans and the world on the details pertaining to the Special Official Funeral of the late human rights lawyer and social activist Advocate George Bizos.

Advocate George Bizos passed away at the age of 92 in the afternoon of Wednesday, 09 September 2020. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that he will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

1. Funeral service and Burial

The funeral service of Advocate Bizos will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on Thursday, 17 September 2020 starting from 11h00. This will be followed by a burial at Westpark Cemetery in Randburg, Johannesburg.

2. Messages of Condolence

Messages of condolences to the family and friends of Advocate Bizos can be done through an online tribute page as well as an email address provided below:

Tribute page: https://www.gov.za/GeorgeBizos

Email address: condolences@gcis.gov.za

3. Broadcast and Live Feed

The funeral service will be broadcast live on the SABC and other major broadcast channels. In addition, arrangements have been made for the service to be streamed live on the following government online platforms:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GovernmentSA

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

These measures are also to assist those who may not be able to physically attend the funeral due to the current COVID-19 lockdown level 2 regulations which stipulate that gatherings for funerals may not exceed fifty (50) people.