Sudan: UNHCR Affirms Support for Efforts for Warding Off Floods Effects

Khartoum — The UN High Commission for Refugees has affirmed its commitment to support the efforts of the transitional government in confronting the effects of the recent floods and helping to address their effects by providing support and assistance to affected people.

Acting Foreign Minister Omar Gamar-Eddin met at his office today with Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for the Horn of Africa Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey, where he conveyed to the Minister the commitment of the UNHCR to support the efforts of the transitional government in confronting the effects of floods.

It is worth noting that the envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees for the Horn of Africa is visiting the country on a work mission related to following up the outcome of the visit of the High Commissioner for Refugees, which he made to Sudan last March, which focused on finding sustainable mechanisms for the issues of IDPs and refugees.

The two sides discussed ways to apply developmental and regional approaches in dealing with the issues of refugees and IDPs.