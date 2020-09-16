Sudan: UNHCR Affirms Support for Efforts for Warding Off Floods Effects

15 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The UN High Commission for Refugees has affirmed its commitment to support the efforts of the transitional government in confronting the effects of the recent floods and helping to address their effects by providing support and assistance to affected people.

Acting Foreign Minister Omar Gamar-Eddin met at his office today with Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for the Horn of Africa Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey, where he conveyed to the Minister the commitment of the UNHCR to support the efforts of the transitional government in confronting the effects of floods.

It is worth noting that the envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees for the Horn of Africa is visiting the country on a work mission related to following up the outcome of the visit of the High Commissioner for Refugees, which he made to Sudan last March, which focused on finding sustainable mechanisms for the issues of IDPs and refugees.

The two sides discussed ways to apply developmental and regional approaches in dealing with the issues of refugees and IDPs.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.