Sudan: FM Expresses Thanks to Brotherly Countries for Their Stance to Ward Off Floods Effects

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its thanks and appreciation to the leaderships, governments and peoples of brotherly countries for standing beside the Sudanese people to overcome the delicate circumstance the country is going through.

The Foreign Ministry said in a press statement issued today that it has been following with great appreciation the efforts made, the flow of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, and continuous support through the air bridges built with a number of brothers in Arab countries to ward off the effects of torrential rains and floods and mitigate the effects of these natural disasters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its deep thanks and appreciation for the support of the brothers in the Arab countries, especially the popular initiatives and the efforts of Arab and foreign non-governmental organizations working in the humanitarian field for their efforts to support facing this disaster.

The ministry indicated that it aspires for continued support in a way that enhances the state's ability to confront the effects of the disaster, stressing that all these aid and supplies will be used to ward off the effects of floods and torrential rains, mitigate damages and re-correct the environment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited in this regard the air bridges built with a number of brothers in the Arab countries, especially Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Iraq, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends its deep thanks and gratitude to the leaderships, governments and peoples of brotherly countries for their keenness to stand by the Sudanese people to overcome the delicate situation that the country is going through, it commends the continuous Arab support, especially after the beginning of the transitional period, which reflects the true partnership and Arab keenness to integrate roles and make the transitional period a success and help confront challenges, the statement said.