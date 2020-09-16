Sudan: Foreign Ministry Is Embarked On Preparation of Foreign Policy Strategy

15 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started mapping out an strategy that aims at presenting a comprehensive vision and directives for the foreign policy of Sudan during the transitional period, which is to be based on the slogans of the Glorious December Revolution of freedom, peace and justice and in accordance with contents of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the Constitutional Document and the programs of the transitional government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement that the strategy is to be presented before plenary meetings of specialists, university professors, academicians, media persons and research centers before its official launch in a diplomacy week and official adoption by the prime minister.

