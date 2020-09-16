Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Registers 31 More Recoveries

15 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Tuesday, September 15, recorded 31 new recoveries of Covid-19 and 22 new cases of the pandemic.

The latest recoveries follows a record of the 180 recoveries reported on Monday.

The new update raised the tally of confirmed cases to 4,624, of whom 2,767 have already recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 18 were detected in Kigali's high risk groups, whereas two cases were identified in Rubavu district, Western Province.

Kirehe and Nyabihu districts also reported one Covid-19 case each.

The latest results were obtained from 1,935 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.

So far, since outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda conducted 466,518 tests of the Virus.

The country's Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 22 people.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.