Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Registers 31 More Recoveries

Rwanda on Tuesday, September 15, recorded 31 new recoveries of Covid-19 and 22 new cases of the pandemic.

The latest recoveries follows a record of the 180 recoveries reported on Monday.

The new update raised the tally of confirmed cases to 4,624, of whom 2,767 have already recovered.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the new cases, 18 were detected in Kigali's high risk groups, whereas two cases were identified in Rubavu district, Western Province.

Kirehe and Nyabihu districts also reported one Covid-19 case each.

The latest results were obtained from 1,935 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.

So far, since outbreak of the pandemic in the country in mid-March, Rwanda conducted 466,518 tests of the Virus.

The country's Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 22 people.