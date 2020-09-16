Cameroon: CPDM Mfoundi - Nomination Committee At Work

The Divisional Committee for Reception and Analysis of nomination files of aspiring candidates started work on September 14, 2020.

The Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) in Mfoundi Division is determined to ensure that the aspiring candidates for the divisional delegates in the December 6, 2020 election of Regional Councillors from the Division are the best. They have to be endowed with the unconditional love for fatherland, loyal, discipline, committed, convinced and guided by general interest instead of personal ambitions.

These were the prescriptions of the Minister of Arts and Culture, Bidoung Mkpatt who is the chairperson of the Divisional Committee for Reception and Analysis of CPDM aspirants candidature files for the Mfoundi Division. He spoke in Yaounde on September 14, 2020 as he officially launched the operation of reception and analysis of the candidature files. He reminded members of the Committee that Mfoundi is at the centre of national and international attention owing to the fact that it harbours the seat of national institutions and international organisations as Cameroon's political capital. According to Minister Bidoung Mkpatt, the December 6, 2020 election of Regional Councillors has to be a high moment for the consolidation of shared values and the concretization of the promises of the Head of State, President Paul Biya to complete the putting in place of institutions enshrined in the Constitution of January 18, 1996. The election should, he insisted, serve as an occasion for the CPDM to further consolidate its leadership position affirmed during the February 9, 2020 twin legislative and municipal council elections.

Members of the Mfoundi Divisional Committee for Reception and Analysis of candidature files are working in strict respect of Circular No. 002/CPDM/NP of 10 September 2020 signed by President Paul Biya, the National President of the CPDM on the nomination of CPDM candidates for the election of Regional Councillors on 6 December 2020 and the implementation note signed by the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee, Jean Nkuete. All these guiding instruments were read out and explained to the members of the committee. Shortly after the launching of the operation, aspiring candidates started submitting their candidature files.