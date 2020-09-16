Cameroon: Logbessou - House Help Sacked Over Condom

15 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

While the fifteen-year-old claims she was sent by the father of the house to buy it, the man refutes the allegation.

A fifteen-year-old girl whose name CT got as Anne Marie has been chased from the house where she was working as a house help in Logbessou in Douala V subdivision. The girl disclosed that on Saturday evening while (Salome) the mother of the house was away, the father of the house whom she fondly called Tonton Jean( Salome's husband) gave her FCFA 200 with a piece of paper to buy what was written on the paper from a nearby store. Upon her retune Salome was back. She simply deposited what she brought and the balance on the table. "When I put it on the table, Auntie Salome asked me what it was; I said it was sweets (candies) that Tonton Jean asked me to buy. She took me into the room and asked me questions and took the paper from my hand, after which I heard them quarreling", Anne Marie said. Adding that she never knew what she was asked to go and buy was condom. Salome is said to have taken the young girl to the provision store where she bought the condom and the store attendant said he was astonished when the girl showed him the paper with condom written on it. "I was convinced it was an elderly person who sent her because I realized she was innocent" narrated the provision store attendant.

"Auntie Salome asked me to pack my things and leave the house immediately, while I was packing she came and carried my things and brought me to her mother's house in Ndongbong. She told me I will never live with her again. Neighbors are pointing an accusing finger on the so-called Tonton Jean as most of the female house helps have always run away.

