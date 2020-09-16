Cameroon: Healthlane Project - Alain Nteff Raises Fcfa 1.3 Billion

15 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The entrepreneur made the announcement recently on twitter.

Youth entrepreneurship is gaining grounds in Cameroon following a recent tough mobilisation by several stakeholders in promoting the sector. This is the case of Alain Nteff who recently succeeded to get the sum of FCFA 1.3 billion via a fundraising exercise to boost his start-up dubbed Healthlane. He made the announcement via his twitter account September 7, 2020. In his tweet, the entrepreneur, who is equally founder of an application known as GiftedMom, thanked his donors but explained that, "We're super busy on executing on some milestones and as soon as we come on air, we'll make a formal announcement and give you all the details".

Healthlane is an application which combines remote medical services and those on the field. The platform brings together a wide variety of stakeholders including individuals, doctors, and pharmacists.

Founded at the start of the year, the Healthlane solution already has more than 60,000 customers in Cameroon and Nigeria. According to sources, the start-up plans to offer insurance products in addition to medical service.

Alain Nteff, born in 1992 in Bamenda-North West region of Cameroon studied computer science at the National Advanced School of Engineering in Yaounde. Alain Nteff won the Mastercard Foundation Premier Social Entrepreneur Award, and also received the Anzisha Grand Prize in 2014. In 2015, he was the youngest participant at the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Global Shaper. Alain Nteff was subsequently invited to London by Queen Elizabeth among 60 young entrepreneurs from the Commonwealth and then received the Queen's Young Leaders Award. In 2017, he won a prize in the Health category of the Digital Africa competition launched by AFD.

