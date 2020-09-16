Sierra Leone: The Oswald Hanciles Column

column

"How to describe this moment in Africa? Not to be dramatic, but yet it is dramatic. This is the deluge; history of speeding up in the continent like a muddy river in the rainy season, swollen and turbulent, life-giving but treacherous. The old is being swept away into places without memory, creatures are being annihilated.

"Indeed, this second point, on nature, should be put front and centre and not as an apologetic footnote: the failure of Africa to protect its life forms in (what can be futuristically called) the acceleration is abject and will come to be judged so. I am thinking here of the smaller beings, untold ants and beetles, their giving mulch, butterflies and moths, birds, plants and trees - the mopane woodlands, the silvery muhoho and other indigenous hardwoods hacked down. (In Sierra Leone, we have destroyed over 90 percent of our virgin tropical rainforests; but economists are still rationalizing commercial loggers from China destroying what little remains of invaluable biodiversity).

"Even the mighty trophies are staggering under blows. Gorillas are almost gone, so too rhinos; elephants are being poached in record numbers, and out in the ocean sharks are being fished out without ever being known...

"What is true for nature is even truer for the brittle constructs of African statehood. The question that must be asked: How can African countries take advantage of their demographic dividend in a post-industrial world where manufacturing is dominated by China, where products and services are commodified, and where 3D printing and new genetic and medical technologies will continue to push the advantage of capital over labour.

"The economic boost of having a young population lasts for about a decade. After that, the young drag you under. Because Africa is more cheerful and resilient than the rest, we can push doomsday back until 2025. Then again, if we are honest and factor in the deleterious risks of climate change, with its expected famines and increased food prices, we need to knock a couple of years off. So, somewhat arbitrarily, 2022 as the tipping point. Ten years in which to make decisions (the writer wrote this piece in 2012) that will decide the future of the continent for the next century or more. .

"The weight of consideration has to be on youth. Where will the jobs come from to stave off populist unrest? What will happen to the brilliant and the valorous young Africans who are violently turned back from economic migration to Europe and elsewhere... ? What about the vulnerable ones left at home. Sub-Saharan Africa already has 70 million abandoned children, many of them living in squalor. In the villages, there is the great unspoken of physically and mentally stunted children who cannot compete.

"We cannot talk about anarchism, Marxism, we are no longer sure of capitalism, it is impossible to say what the future of Africa will look like, but the courageous decision will be to come up with a new paradigm that is infused with African community, imagination, and rhythms. Africa needs to move with the audacity of Victorian engineers (who built their bridges and sewers to last for an age) towards high-tech, and to keep labour-intensive low-tech while eschewing imported, consumptive and inefficient middle-tech (cars, air conditioners, diesel generators). And (Africa) needs to do this swiftly". STOP!! Stop!!

Do the leadership in nearly all African countries - including Sierra Leone - read such powerful articles? They do! Are they bothered by them? No! They are leaders in countries, but in reality they think and act only for their families. They largely plan to steal the people's money and flee to Europe or America when things get tough and nasty.

2023 for nearly all the educated elite among Sierra Leoneans is to align with one of the ethnic/regional parties and to capture the state - to steal money from the people. We must reform them. Or, we all become collateral damage soon.

Rise!!

I pause

By Jonathan Ledgard, Africa correspondent for one of the most prestigious magazines in the world, "The Economist".

