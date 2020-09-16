Sierra Leone: Accused's Wife Testifies in Hajj Gate Trial

11 September 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Ann Marie Kamara on Wednesday September 9th testified in the ongoing trial involving her husband Alhaji Sheka Sahid Kamara, Victor Bockarie Foh former Vice President, and two others.

She identified the 1st accused as her husband and the second as the former Vice President of Sierra Leone.

She recalled on 18th August, 2017, while at home, the 1st accused (her husband) asked her to accompany him deposit some money at the bank.

She said the first accused took out Le300, 000,000 packed in a big bag and also eighty thousand United States Dollars, plus forty five million Leones in another small bag.

She told the court that they went to Ecobank branch at Wilkinson Road and opened a new joint account where they deposited the three hundred million Leones.

She further testified that, after that errand she followed her husband to the Office of the Vice President (second accused), noting that on their arrival, she waited in the vehicle, while his husband went to see the second accused in his office.

She said her husband later returned and told her that he had given the eighty thousand United States Dollars to the second accused, but he (second accused) only collected twenty thousand United States Dollars and had asked him to hold on the remaining sixty thousand United States Dollars.

She said her husband left for Saudi Arabia while she returned home. She testified that the following day-19th August, 2017, she heard that her husband had been sacked.

She said some officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission went to their residence and conducted a search.

Meanwhile, the ex-Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh, former Presidential aide, Alhaji Sheka Kamara, former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Social Welfare, Abubakar Carew and a community worker, Ibrahim Fakeh Conteh are before the High Court for are allegedly conspiring to siphon money meant for the 2017 Hajj programme.

