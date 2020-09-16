Sierra Leone: Water Resources Minister Launches Sustainable Water Project

The Minister of Water Resources Ing. Phillip K. Lansana has on Wednesday September 9th, 2020 at the World Vision Wilkinson Road office launched the sustainable water project in the Western Area supported by World Vision.

This support by World Vision is part of their COVID-19 emergency response crafted after the swift engagement with them by the Ministry of Water Resources.

The Sustainable Water Project comprise the provision of 3 new solar powered boreholes, rehabilitation of water supply infrastructure in selected communities and three hospitals, installation of storage tanks and emergency water trucking.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of Water Resources, Ing. Phillip K. Lansana attributed the inadequate bulk water supply and the integrity of infrastructure that has long been compromised due to age as the problems responsible for the poor water supply situation Freerown.

"The effect of the inadequacy of water supply in Freetown is exacerbated with the incident of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the intervention of World Vision International is apt and timely especially when the proposed facilities are for undeserved and unserved communities of the east end of Freetown and for the three strategic hospitals that have dire need for potable water supply". He stated.

Minister Lansana made reference to President Julius Maada Bio's New Direction Government poised to achieving the SDG 6.1 which is provision of water for all by 2030 which is also reflected in both the manifesto of the ruling party- SLPP and the Sierra Leone National Medium Term Development Plan.

"The Government of Sierra Leone through my Ministry is working relentlessly in achieving this task through several water supply projects and the management of water resources including this activity," the Minister affirmed.

He stated that because of the significant contributions World Vision is making towards achieving the SDG 6 and the Medium Term National Development targets, his Ministry is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding with them in addition to the existing service level agreement.

The Hon. Minister appreciated World Vision for assisting his Ministry provide water supply to communities in the operational districts in Freetown and Koidu town during the Corona lockdowns and to also provide for vulnerable groups in Kono.

He called on all parties that will be involved in delivering this project to do so on time so that services are restored to the intended beneficiaries.

World Vision National Director in Sierra Leone James Chifwélu, lauded the government for creating the space for them to continue undertaking their projects . He said they have been working with the Ministry of Water Resources and GUMA Valley water company for the realisation of such project.

Also at the same program, the Deputy Minister ll, Ministry if Health and Sanitation, Dr. Amara Jambai launched the WASH Project for hospitals and receiving of IPC and cleaning materials in the context of COVID-19. These projects cost about 4billion Leones.