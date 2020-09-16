Sierra Leone: Makeni Rioters Denied Bail Again

Magistrate Mark Ngegba presiding at Pademba Road Court No. 2 has yesterday September 10, denied bail application made on behalf of the 13 Makeni youth,who were allegedly involved in the July 17th and 18th riot.

Amadu Kamara, Idrissa Koroma, Thaimu Kamara and ten others, were in August 18th ,2020, arraigned in the Magistrates' Court on seven count charges of conspiracy to commit felony, carrying offensive weapon, disorderly behaviour, among other offences.

State prosecutor, Yusuf Isaac Sesay, alleges that all accused persons between Friday 17th and Saturday 18th July, 2020, within the Makeni City, Bombali District, conspired with other persons unknown to commit felony to wit carrying offensive weapons.

The prosecutor also claims that the accused persons also injured innocent people and maliciously damaged property worth thirty nine million, seven hundred thousand Leones, belonging to the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) regional office at No.7 Kamal Street.

The State further alleges that in count seven that the first accused maliciously damaged property to wit one steel door cost ten million Leones belonging to the Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC) at Nicole Street.

Speaking in court yesterday, Lawyer Wara Serry-Kamal representing all accused, renewed her previous bail application, stating that the 3rd accused Thaimu Kamara is a student and that school will re-open by next week.

She said the boy has been held in custody for a bailable offense and that such will affect his schooling.

She also told the court that the 6th accused person, Mohamed Idrissa Koroma, also has hernia that affects him regularly.

The state prosecutor did not oppose to the bail application, noting that bail is the discretion of the magistrate.

However, Magistrate Mark Ngegba refused the bail application and adjourned the matter to 17th of this month.