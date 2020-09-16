Nigeria: Osinbajo Departs for Ghana, to Meet Nigerian Community

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will today hold a meeting with the representatives of the Nigerian community in the Ghana as part of the efforts to resolve the issues arising from the $1million levy imposed by the Ghanian authorities on traders from Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement, issued yesterday morning, said Osinbajo would be representing President Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), at an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States on the situation in Mali.

In the statement titled "Osinbajo departs Abuja for Accra to attend ECOWAS extraordinary summit on Mali," Akande said Osinbajo would also be meeting the Nigerians "to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country."

The statement read, "Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN),leaves Abuja this morning for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States on the situation in Mali.

"Prof. Osinbajo who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, at the summit will join other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub-region at large.

"The Accra meeting will form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub region to resolve Mali's political crisis.

"While in Accra, the Vice President will also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

"Accompanying the Vice President is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.

"Prof Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja today at the end of his engagements in Ghana."

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had last month met with the Speaker of Ghana's parliament on the fate of Nigerians while on what he called "legislative diplomacy" trip to the country.