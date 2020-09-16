Rwanda: Amavubi in Fitness Training Ahead of Afcon Qualifiers

16 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Players of the men's senior national football team have started informal fitness training at Amahoro Stadium as the resumption of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers edge closer.

The qualifiers for AFCON 2021 restart in November after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Serge Mwambali, the fitness coach of the national team, has formed small groups of five players each - who are trained at different shifts - so as to observe the required physical distance and other precautionary measures.

Though head coach Vincent Mashami is yet to announce the squad for the qualifiers, he has reportedly contacted Amavubi-bound players to start fitness and strength training.

"It is not open training. We do some drills with our fitness coach (Serge Mwambali) with groups of five players so they can be fit for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers," said Mashami.

Amavubi players, who had not trained together since their friendly game against the Republic of Congo in February, are set to resume their AFCON qualifiers in November with two matches.

Rwanda's first match, in the rescheduled qualifiers, will be against Cape Verde in the second week of November.

Mashami faces a daunting task to guide Amavubi to the biggest football tournament in Africa following his side's poor start in the qualifiers campaign where Rwanda lost its first two matches against Mozambique and Cameroon in Group F.

Mozambique and Cameroon jointly top the group with 4 points each, while Cape Verde is third with 2 points.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.