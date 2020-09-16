Malawi: Mangochi Covid-19 Recovery Rate Now At 97 Percent

1 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Kondwani Magombo

Mangochi — Mangochi has attained 97 percent COVID-19 recoveries and the district has for the past month recorded no local transmission cases.

The district's Chief Preventive Health Officer, Dr. Kondwani Mamba, disclosed this on Monday in the district's weekly update on the pandemic.

According to Mamba, out of the 146 COVID-19 cases that the district has cumulatively recorded since the outbreak hit the district, there has been 142 recoveries, one death and three active cases only.

"The three active cases are all from the six cases that the district imported recently and we have had no in-district cases lately; which means if we had not received these cases the district would have had zero active cases," explained Mamba.

He said the two active cases are in Senior Chief Chowe's area while one active case is in Senior Chief Katuli's area.

Mamba described the lowest rate of active cases as encouraging especially at the time schools have just opened, a development many feared would accelerate the spread of the disease.

He has since urged the public to remain vigilant in fighting the pandemic by following all preventive measures.

"Parents should continue to sensitize their children on the pandemic and its preventive measures while teachers, on the other hand, should also ensure that they observe the same," he said.

Meanwhile, Mangochi district council and development partners working in the district continue to implement various interventions, including vigorous public announcement through community radios and mobile vans, in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

