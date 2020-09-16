Somalia: Somali Police Nab 11 Suspects for Rape and Murder

The police force of Somalia has issued a statement on Tuesday to update the public about their investigation into an alleged rape and murder of a young female in Mogadishu.

Hamdi Mohamed Farah was violently subjected to sexual abuse before being thrown off from a six-storey hotel building in Waberi district last Friday evening, per police.

The 19-year-old girl has scored high marks in the high school exit exam controlled by Somali government this year and had a brighter future ahead.

Sections of the public have staged a rally in the capital to condemn the heinous act and called for justice for Farah, who became the latest rape victim in the long-chaotic country.