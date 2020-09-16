Somalia: Somali Police Nab 11 Suspects for Rape and Murder

15 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The police force of Somalia has issued a statement on Tuesday to update the public about their investigation into an alleged rape and murder of a young female in Mogadishu.

Hamdi Mohamed Farah was violently subjected to sexual abuse before being thrown off from a six-storey hotel building in Waberi district last Friday evening, per police.

The 19-year-old girl has scored high marks in the high school exit exam controlled by Somali government this year and had a brighter future ahead.

Sections of the public have staged a rally in the capital to condemn the heinous act and called for justice for Farah, who became the latest rape victim in the long-chaotic country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.