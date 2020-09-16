Gambia: 'Govt Should Give Top Priority to Horticulture Development'

Habibou Jallow, a veteran horticulturist at Nema Kunku organic garden has underscored the importance of horticulture, arguing that the government should give more priority to the sector, as it can increase farmers' income, thereby creating job opportunities for women and youths.

Mr. Jallow, who spent over 40 in the horticulture sector, was speaking over the weekend during a courtesy visit by members of the Network of Gender Journalists for Women and Cultural Advancement (NoGJWCA) and officials of Star GSM.

NoGJWCA members alongside officials of Star GSM are currently on a nationwide tour, visiting women horticultural gardens across the country with a view to getting first-hand information of the challenges, achievements and the way forward in improving the sector.

He spoke at length on the significance of the visit, saying more support is needed from the government and international partners towards the development of horticulture in the country.

"If you work hard in this world, no matter what happened God would reward you. Today, I am very much sure that there is a young network, who is working to champion the development and advancement of horticulture in the country."

The veteran horticulturist, also promised to give the government over 1000 'black berry seedlings' through the NoGJWCA and Star GSM.

The Black Berry Seedling, he added, is good for climate change, and at the same time its fruits can be used to produce juice.

"In fact, its fruit can only be found in countries like India and Kenya and the tree can also be used as timbers."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pateh Baldeh, president of NoGJWCA-The Gambia, said the visit is part of the network's nationwide tour, visiting women horticulture gardens in the country.

"However, we thought it's also vital to visit Mr. Jallow at his garden, given the fact that he has vast experience in the sector, hence his inputs would help us in our quest to complement government efforts towards the advancement of horticulture in the country."

"We have traveled to other parts of the country in order to see the challenges faced by farmers and see how best these challenges will be addressed."

Lamin Kaba, chief executive officer (CEO) of Star GSM Company, thanked the veteran horticulturist for his tireless efforts towards the development of horticulture sector in the country.

Kaba called on the government to take a lead role towards addressing the challenges the sector is facing.

"We are very much impressed by what we have seen here today, for somebody who ventured into farming for over 40 years, is a big achievement, " he stated.

He commended Jallow for giving the government 1000 black berry seedlings through the network."

Mr. Kaba recalled that the veteran horticulturist gave out seedlings to Brikama Forest Park last year.

"This black berry seedling", he noted, "is a fruit that is eatable and one can also use it to make juice and it has a lot of advantages to contribute to the country's economy."