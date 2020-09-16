Gambia: GPA Eminent for Recruiting Prominent Players

15 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gambia Ports Authority Football Club is well-known for recruiting prominent players for The Gambia national teams.

The ferry boys are currently plying their trade in the country's top flight league.

The Banjul based-club won several league and FF cup titles since the inception of the club in 1973.

Gambia Ports Authority has also presented The Gambia in the CAF Champions League and Confederations cup on several occasions but failed to perform to expectation.

Meanwhile, they recruited players such as Mandou Bojang, Tijan Jaiteh, Pa Modou Jagne alias Nda, Saloum Faal, Sheikh Joof, Kebba Drammeh, Malick Joof alias Fish, Sheriff Samba, Hagi Tunkara, Saihou Gassama, Baboucarr Sey, Lamin Sarr, Robert Badjie, Abdou Njie, Sainey and Sanna Nyassi.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Kenya Prepares to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Drop
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.