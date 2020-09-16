Gambia: GPA Eminent for Recruiting Prominent Players

Gambia Ports Authority Football Club is well-known for recruiting prominent players for The Gambia national teams.

The ferry boys are currently plying their trade in the country's top flight league.

The Banjul based-club won several league and FF cup titles since the inception of the club in 1973.

Gambia Ports Authority has also presented The Gambia in the CAF Champions League and Confederations cup on several occasions but failed to perform to expectation.

Meanwhile, they recruited players such as Mandou Bojang, Tijan Jaiteh, Pa Modou Jagne alias Nda, Saloum Faal, Sheikh Joof, Kebba Drammeh, Malick Joof alias Fish, Sheriff Samba, Hagi Tunkara, Saihou Gassama, Baboucarr Sey, Lamin Sarr, Robert Badjie, Abdou Njie, Sainey and Sanna Nyassi.