Gambia/Guinea: Guinea Confirms Gambia Friendly

Syli Nationale team manager Aly Kader Touré has confirmed his side's friendly international against the Scorpions next month.

"We have reached an agreement to play The Gambia in Portugal next month," Touré told Guinea's Espace FM over the weekend.

The match will be played in the southern Portuguese city of Algarve on 13 October.

The Scorpions are also working on a second friendly on 9 October before playing Guinea five days later.

An earlier proposed friendly with Ghana's Black Stars didn't materialised.

