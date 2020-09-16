Gambia: Nfansu Yaya Touray Supports Sambuyang New Town Ward With Taps

15 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Former alkalo of Gunjur Sambuyang, Alhagie Nfansu Yaya Touray on Sunday patronized Sambuyang New Town 'Kabilo' ward with new taps after drilling a borehole in his compound.

Speaking to The Point, Touray said he dug the bore-hole in his compound for himself and his family but decided to extend it to Sambuyang New Town ward because is the ward where he currently resides.

Imam of Gunjur Sambuyang, Ansumana Keita urged the beneficiaries to make best of the new taps, further describing the gesture as 'tremendous'.

He applauded the benefactor for supporting the people of Gunjur Sambuyang New Town ward with taps.

For his part, the National Assembly Member for Kombo South, Hon. Alhagie K. Barrow emphasized the significance of water to human existence.

