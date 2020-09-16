Gambia: Leeds United's Cody Drameh Named in Saintfiet's Provisional Squad

England youth international Cody Drameh has been named in Gambia's provisional 40-man squad for next month's training camp and friendlies in the southern Portuguese city of Algarve.

The Leeds youngster is one of seven newcomers in the Scorpions squad unveiled this afternoon by head coach Tom Saintfiet.

Full-back Drameh, 18, moved to Elland Road on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee from fellow Premier League newcomers Fulham.

He made 17 appearances for Fulham Under-23s in the Premier League 2 last season and has represented England three times at under-18 level.

The Scorpions will assemble in Portugal on 5 October to play Guinea's Syli Nationale on 13 October, whilst the football federation works on having another opponent for 9 October.

Salford City's Ibou Touray has declined the Belgians invite as he opts to be with his League Two club.

FC Porto's Saidy Janko has also been named in the squad which will be trimmed to 26 before they travel to Algarve.

The former Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Young Boys of Bern full-back is included, but we understand he has not made up his mind on representing the Gambia.

With Hamza Barry out after a knee injury and some midfielders struggling for minutes Saintfiet has handed young anchor Sainey Njie a debut call-up.

The combative midfielder, 19, is seen by many as a long term replacement for Ebrima Sohna.

Austra Wien defender Maudo Jarjue is joined by Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta of Stjördals Blink IL and highly rated FK Östersunds versatile defender Noah Sonko Sundberg.

Sonko, 24, is in the books of Allsvenska side Östersunds FK since joining from AIK two years ago.

He represented Sweden at U-17, U-19 and U-21s level and finished third at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

He made his AIK first team debut against Premier League giants Manchester United in 2013.

Saintfiet has also included young goalkeeper Salifu Senghore in the list joining the three regular shot stoppers Modou Jobe, Baboucarr Gaye and Sheikh Sibi.

Exciting attackers Abdoulie Sanyang and Dembo Darboe have been rewarded with a maiden invite following their eye-catching performances at club level.

Fit again Mustapha Carayol has not made the cut but Bologna duo Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow return.

Captain Pa Modou Jagne and his assistant Omar Colley, Buba Sanneh, Ebrima Sohna, Sulayman Marreh and Ablie Jallow maintain their places as key members of the group.

The training camp and friendly in Portugal will serve as a litmus test for the Scorpions before November's double header against Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's Gabon.

Gambia's provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Modou Jobe (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy), Baboucarr Gaye (Rot Weiss Koblenz, Germany), Salifu Senghore (FC Lahti, Finland).

Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (Switzerland), Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta (Stjördals Blink IL, Norway), Noah Sonko Sundberg (FK Östersunds, Sweden), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), Buba Sanneh (Anderlecht, Belgium), Sheriff Sinyan (Molde FK, Norway), Mohammed Mbye (IFÖ Bromölla IF, Sweden), Maudo Jarjué (Austria Wien, Austria), Cody Drameh (Leeds United, England), Saidy Janko (FC Porto, Portugal), Sulayman Bojang (Sarpsborg 08), Ngine Faye Njie (CasaSports, Senegal), Dawda Ngum (BK Bronshoj, Denmark).

Midfielders: Ebrima Sohna (FC Mosta, Malta), Sulayman Marreh (AA Gent, Belgium), Yusupha Bobb (Italy), Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers), Alasana Manneh (Gornik Zabrze, Poland), Sainey Njie (DAC Dunajská Streda, Slovakia)

Forwards: Ablie Jallow (RFC Seraing, Belgium), Ebrima Colley (Atalanta Bergamo, Italy), Musa Barrow (FC Bologna, Italy), Musa Juwara (FC Bologna, Italy), Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, South Korea), Steve Trawally (Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Lamin Jallow (Salernitana, Italy), Kalifa Manneh (Catania, Italy), Adama Jammeh (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Yusupha Njie (Boavista, Portugal), Abdoulie Sanyang (Beerschot, Belgium), Assan Ceesay (FC Zürich, Switzerland), Muhammed Badamosi (FUS Rabat, Morocco), Alasanna Jatta (Viborg FF, Denmark), Nuha Marong Krubally (Granada, Spain), Ali Sowe (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Dembo Darboe (FC Shkupi, North Macedonia).