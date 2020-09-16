Senegal Confirms 26 New Covid-19 Cases

15 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 26 cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 14, 306, with 3,445 hospitalised, 10,563 recoveries and 297 deaths.

