Tanzania: Uhuru Hospital Project Progress Reaches Over 80pc

CONSTRUCTION of Uhuru Hospital in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region, has been completed by 87 per cent after the government fulfilled its commitment of injecting 2.3bn/- into the project.

This was said by project engineer Girimu Kanansi during Airtel Tanzania Plc officials visit to health facility's construction site led by the company's public relations manager at the weekend.

Mr Kanansi said the construction of the hospital was done by Suma JKT Company unlike the past where projects of such nature were awarded to foreign construction companies.

"We are working on floor finishing, an electrical system and plastering. I commend the fifth government in collaboration with Airtel Tanzania Plc for supporting the construction of this hospital. Chamwino residents will access health services on their door steps," Mr Kanansi said.

He said initially the construction of the hospital was planned to be complete in May this year, but it was delayed due to changes in whether patterns and heavy rain witnessed this year.

However, Mr Kanansi said the hospital would be completed in October this year unless there were unforeseen interruptions.

Airtel Tanzania Plc Public Relations Manager Jackson Mmbando said the company had been visiting the construction site from time to time to see the progress of the construction project.

Bharti Airtel has contributed 2.3bn/- to the construction of the project as its social corporate responsibility.

Mr Mmbando said Airtel Tanzania Plc by recognising the importance of communication services to society had opened four Airtel Money branches in Chamwino District, including on the site where the hospital is being constructed taking into account that when the project was completed and services had begun people would need financial services.

Commenting on Airtel Tanzania Plc payment of dividends to government, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economy Planning Dotto James said the government of Tanzania started investigation into the ownership of Airtel Tanzania Plc and later communicated with Bharti Airtel in 2018 and started negotiations which later agreed the government to own 49 per cent shares.

He said the agreement was a win-win situation, which resulted in Bharti Airtel Plc to contribute 2.3bn/- to the government.

The PS said the government saw it was wise for the money to be directed towards the construction of the hospital as Chamwino District had no reliable health and residents relied on Dodoma Hospital for medical services.