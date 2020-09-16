Kenya: 1,600 to Be Given Stalls at Ngong Market

The government has identified more than 1,600 traders to be allocated stalls at the new four-storey Ngong market in Kajiado North constituency.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development said the project affects 1,653 individuals, who will be given the stalls directly.

The ministry said the market, a project of the State Department for Housing and Urban Development, and the County Government of Kajiado, is complete and ready for use.

Stalled work

The project is funded by the World Bank.

Some 261 traders, who did not turn up for validation but are still interested in the stalls, should write to Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga not later than September 25.

Construction of the Sh800-million market began mid-last year. Work stalled briefly due to rows between the traders and Kajiado county.

Mr Hinga said the market would provide dignified, safe and secure business space for Ngong traders and residents.