Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Condolences Cable From Bahraini Counterpart

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has received a cable of condolences from his Bahraini counterpart His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa over the victims of floods that hit Sudan, wishing the injured speedy recovery.
