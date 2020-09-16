Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Condolences Cable From Bahraini Counterpart

15 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk has received a cable of condolences from his Bahraini counterpart His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa over the victims of floods that hit Sudan, wishing the injured speedy recovery.

