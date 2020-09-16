Sudan: Court of Plotters of 30th of June 1989 Coup Responds to Requests By Defense

Khartoum — The court for the trial of deposed President Omer Al-Bashir and twenty-seven of his aides accused of plotting the coup of the 30th of June 1989, headed by Justice Essam-Eddin Mohamed Ibrahim, held at the Institute of Judicial and Legal Sciences in Khartoum today, responded to two requests submitted by the defense committee, while two other requests were postponed to the next session scheduled for next Tuesday.

Justice Essam-Eddin stated in response to the defense committee's request to change the courtroom for its lack of health requirements, that the court has conveyed the opinion of the defense to the judicial authority, and that it is making efforts to find an alternative hall, given that the epidemic is still present according to the Ministry of Health's statement, indicating that the next sessions may be transferred to Friendship Hall.

The court also responded to the petition submitted by Advocate Abdel-Basit Sabdarat on behalf of his client, the accused No. (26), Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Mohamed, to allow him to be absent from court sessions for satisfactory reasons. The court decided to accept the request despite the prosecution's objection to it, as it allowed the accused to be absent from the sessions except for those in which he is questioned.

The court deferred the request submitted by Advocate Baroud Sandal on behalf of the defense committee related to Article 52 of the Transitional Constitution, which states, that any Sudanese citizen shall be tried before his natural judge and in a specialized court, and not before a special court.

It also deferred the request submitted by Advocate Abdul-Aziz Syed Ahmed from the defense, related to Article 38 of the Criminal Procedures Law concerning the statute of limitations for the case, to be commented on by the prosecution in the next session.