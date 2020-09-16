Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Delegation of Bahraini Royal Humanitarian Foundation

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan has praised the long-standing relations between the peoples of Sudan and Bahrain, especially in light of the conditions Sudan is going through due to torrential rains and floods.

This came came when Al-Burhan received today delegation of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who came to Sudan to visit some of the most affected areas by floods.

Al-Burhan conveyed to the delegation his greetings to the King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, for his solidarity with the Sudanese people in the circumstances they are going through.

The meeting discussed the developed Sudanese-Bahraini relations and the common desire between the two countries to open opportunities for Bahraini financial and businessmen to invest in Sudan, with reference to the wide investment opportunities the country possesses.