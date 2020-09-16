Zimbabwe: Zimsec Extends Registration Deadline

16 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has extended the registration period for November 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations to cater for pupils and schools that failed to do so due to different reasons related to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

This is the second time that Zimsec has extended the registration process.

Zimsec says the examinations are going ahead with the council having already completed the printing of Grade 7 examination material.

Marking of the June examination is starting this week with results expected before the November examinations commence.

No late registration fees will be charged to candidates and centres.

The provision is in accordance with Government's announcement that all potential candidates will access the 2020 examinations.

Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said: "The registration will start on the September 28 once they open schools and then it will close of October 2.

"Just like we said, the rationale for this is that you know some of the students could not travel to register during the lockdown period."

