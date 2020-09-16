Zimbabwe: Kapini Dumped By Highlands Park

VETERAN Zimbabwe international goalkeeper, Tapuwa Kapini, revealed his disappointment yesterday after being told he was no longer in the plans of the Highlands Park coach.

"Just disappointed, went for morning training today and after training the team manager told us that we are not in the coach's plans," he tweeted.

"That's life, GOD knows why."

Reports have indicated Highlands Park were sold to TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi but club co-director Sinky Mnisi has lashed out at fellow directors who could have effected that move.

He said if the likes of Brad Kaftel wanted to buy him out of the club, they should do it according to the law.

"I'm not asking for impossible information. [What] I've requested will determine my next step. But I'm prepared for the challenge," Mnisi told City Press print edition.

"I've toiled for this team for six years, only to be treated like this. Once I've satisfied myself that all those conditions have been met, I can't allow the deal to go through.

"It makes me feel as if they didn't want me to own the club. If they want to buy me out because they think I'm the problematic one, they must come up with an offer that's respectable and that I deserve, not try to cheat me.

"The solution is for them to swallow their pride and respect the fact that I'm a shareholder, minority or not, talk to me and cordial separation rather than a messy one, but they are making things difficult for themselves by undermining me."

In addition, coach Owen Da Gama confirmed the club have been sold and that he was due to meet management to discuss his future and Mnisi says he won't allow the sale to go ahead.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has been urged to return to Mamelodi Sundowns by compatriot Alois Bunjira after an indifferent 2019/20 season.

Billiat joined Chiefs on a free transfer in June 2018 with a sterling reputation as one of the leading performers in African football after winning seven major titles with Sundowns and within the top 10 scorers in PSL history.

After an impressive debut campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in 38 games across all competitions in which Chiefs finished ninth - last season the forward scored only three league goals as Amakhosi finished runners-up to Sundowns.

"After all has been said and done, I believe Khama Billiat should go back to Mamelodi Sundowns," Bunjira wrote on social media.

"Pitso (Mosimane) loves Khama, he has publicly said it many times. He shows it. Sundowns play the kind of football that Khama fits into very well.

"In Peter Ndlovu he had a big brother who saw it all and was guiding him, Peter never hid his brotherly love for Khama. For Khama to have such a great man like Peter as a fellow countryman at the club can only give a player that sense security and belonging.

"Patrice Motsepe admires the young man, the Sundowns fans love Khama, they treated him well and showered him with all the real love.

"We all know what a great player Khama is and he needs a team where he can express himself and thrive. Sundowns are the perfect fit. The hatchet should be buried if there was ever any hatchet. Zimbabwe needs a firing Khama. Come back home to Sundowns Khama." -- Goal.com/KickOff