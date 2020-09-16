Zimbabwe: Loga Excited By Return to Football

Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach, Zdravko Logarusic, says he is excited after the Government hinted on Monday there was possibility football activities could return this year.

The Croat is still holed up in his homeland but could soon be on his way here to start his mission.

"If there is any sweet news in my ear, then it has to be that hint of return of football activities in the country," said Logarusic.

"The return of football is what I have been waiting for in the past several months. I am sure every football person has been waiting for the return of the game.

"I signed my contract to coach football, early in the year, but I haven't been able to do that over these months due to the lockdown which was, obviously, a necessary step taken by the authorities to stifle the spread of this ailment.

"But, we are football people, I am a football coach and coaching is what I like to be doing."

Logarusic said it was critical for local players to be active.

"We have a crucial back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria in November," he said.

"We need every player to be available for selection, including the ones plying their trade in the domestic league.

"Granted, they may not stand a chance to make it in the team to compete against Algeria, because they will, obviously, be lacking match fitness.

"But, that depends on whether we will be able to secure all players plying their trade outside the country.

"So, it is very important for the domestic league to kick off.

"Besides, it is the local players who are supposed to form the squad for the CHAN finals taking place in Cameroon early next year.

"Whether they are fit or not, they are the ones who are supposed to be participating and it is very critical to start playing football now."

Meanwhile, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Kirsty Coventry, has reassured the nation the Government is working around the clock to make the National Sports Stadium meet the minimum CAF standards to host international matches.

Coventry told the media the Government had already flighted a tender for local bidders who can install bucket seats at the giant facility.

"Government has put it to tender and the process of sifting the suppliers is ongoing at the moment," she said.

There is hope that since the match against Algeria will be played without fans, the giant stadium could be cleared to host the big encounter.

The ZIFA First Instance Board yesterday conducted a thorough inspection at the stadium and they will be sending the report to CAF.