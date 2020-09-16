Ethiopia: Foreign Affairs Officials Discuss Portugal's Presidency of EU Council, Relations With Ethiopia

14 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs State Minister, Redwan Hussien, and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal, Teresa Ribeiro, held discussion today about bilateral relations between their countries and the priorities of Portugal Presidency to the European Union (EU) Council.

The officials also highlighted the need to join hands in mitigating COVID-19 pandemic during their discussion.

Noting the longstanding relationship between Ethiopia and Portugal, Ambassador Redwan congratulated Portugal for its upcoming Presidency of the EU Council.

The state minister expressed Ethiopia's keen interest to work with Portugal on bilateral and African issues during Portugal's Presidency of the EU Council.

He also pointed out the need for strong EU-Africa relations through boosting socioeconomic development, investment, and trade relation between the two continents.

Redwan further called for cooperation in addressing the root causes of migration.

Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Secretary of State Teresa Ribeiro said on her part that Africa will be a priority during the Presidency of Portugal to the Council of the EU.

She reiterated that portugal attaches great importance to its relations with Ethiopia and Africa.

The secretary of state added that conducting political consultations would further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

