Namibia: NFA Lauds Stellar Shalulile

The Namibia Football Association on Tuesday joined the chorus of praise for lead Brave Warriors forward Peter Shalulile whose exploits in South Africa have thrust him firmly into the limelight.

The 27-year-old shared the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot with Malawian Gabadinho Mhango in the just-ended South African Premier League season after scoring 16 times for mid-table Highlands Park.

The hard-running Namibian international netted four times in the last six games inside the 'bio bubble' to raise his season's tally from 12 back in March to 16 and snatch a 50% share of the R50 000 prize money.

His sterling performances convinced treble champions Mamelodi Sundowns to make Shalulile the most expensive Namibian export, as part of a reported staggering R16 million double raid on Highlands Park along with teammate Mothobi Mvala.

"The NFA congratulates Peter Shalulile for his unprecedented achievement in South Africa. We are proud to have such a great ambassador in him, a player who gives his all all the time and who continues to inspire by setting standards," the Namibia Football Association's acting secretary general Franco Cosmos said in a statement.

The 16-goal mark is the joint-highest total in a 30-game top-flight season since the legendary Siyabonga 'Bhele' Nomvethe found the back of the net 20 times in 2011/12.

Shalulile is expected to lead the line, as the Brave Warriors take on South Africa in an international friendly match next month.

The match is part of the Fifa international break and is provisionally set for 8 October.

"We got an invitation from Safa [South African Football Association] and they now confirmed that the game will take place in South Africa and no more in Namibia," NFA said.

"However, they are awaiting the announcement by their government to allow international travelling. Without that, we won't be able to get into South Africa," he explained.