Namibia: Body of Baby Found At Swakopmund Dump Site

16 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The police at Swakopmund are investigating the death of a baby boy and a case of concealment of birth after the discovery of the baby's body at the town's dump site on Tuesday morning.

A member of the public found the baby's body while scavenging at the rubbish dump. The body was wrapped in a plastic bag and the boy's mouth had been sealed with adhesive tape.

Detective chief inspector Daniel Gurirab of the Erongo police confirmed the incident, saying the full-term baby was certified dead at Swakopmund State Hospital.

No arrest has been made and the police are urging the public to come forward with information that could lead to the arrest of the mother.

"If community members know someone who was pregnant, and the pregnancy has suddenly disappeared and there is no child they must please report such a person to the police. The information will be treated with strict confidentiality," said Gurirab.

Anyone with information can contact Gurirab at cellphone 081 233 3745, detective chief inspector Shangula at cellphone 081 667 6820, or the nearest police station.

