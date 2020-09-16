Zimbabwe: Khupe's Youth Leader Castigates Recalls

16 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T which has been on a swansong of recalling MDC Alliance members from both the council and parliament might be headed for a showdown after its youth leader, Alfred Alfred Dzirutwe, said the current course of action is worrisome.

Khupe and her party leadership have recalled more than 20 members of the Nelson Chamisa led front after she won a Supreme Court ruling bestowing her as the custodian of the original MDC-T.

However, fissures are beginning to show within the MDC-T as some members are disagreeing with the incessant recalls.

"The Supreme Court (ruling) came as a rare opportunity for us as the MDC-T to consolidate the ground and prepare for 2023 elections. However, what is currently prevailing in the party as seen through recalls is very worrisome.

The criteria used makes it very chaotic and full of vindictive recalls rather than strategic recall. MPs and councillors' recalling should be consultative and people-driven," Dzirutwi said.

He said instead of being vindictive, Khu[e should instead recall members who are failing to deliver as prescribed by their constitutional mandate.

"We have situations where councillors and MPs have failed to deliver on their promises in those constituencies. Those are the people who should be targeted. We are a people's project and we must allow democracy to prevail always.

"As the youth, we should take charge of these processes as we expect the MPs who add value to parliament and move motions. We need forward-thinking cadres not backbenchers and old, tired recycled people. The crop of our current MPs is a shame, to say the least," Dzirutwe lashed.

Yesterday, the Combined Harare Residents' Association castigated the recalls saying they affect the residents more than they do the politicians.

The association urged Khupe's camp to be sincere to the plights of residents which it claims to be representing.

Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved.

